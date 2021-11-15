COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Krystal Hart visited Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant on Sunset Boulevard on November 5 to get a late-night burger meal. She says she got her food around 10:45 and drove home.

As she drove, she tried sipping her soda, but she says she thought there was an issue with her straw as it was hard to get liquid through it.

When she got home and finished her food, she opened the lid and discovered nearly a dozen receipts at the bottom of her cup.

Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink (Krystal Hart)

“When I think about the cup, I think about whose hands touched the cup, the receipts, the ink that had been sitting in the cup,” said Krystal. “It is stressful because you don’t know how this is going to affect you in the future.”

She immediately called the restaurant which was closing for the night. She says a manager was not present, so she asked for a corporate contact.

“They said they’re not affiliated with Freddy’s corporate, they’re franchise, so I asked for the franchise owner’s number, but they couldn’t give me that and could just take my information down,” said Krystal.

She went to the restaurant the morning of November 6 as the restaurant opened and said the manager at the store offered her coupons for her next visit.

She says the manager inquired about which employee handed her the order, but Krystal says she couldn’t recall exactly what the person looked like because she wasn’t expecting to need that information. The manager then allegedly told her that the employee was in training.

“If they were in training, that means someone saw them,” said Krystal. “That means two sets of eyes should have been on my food and beverage.”

The manager gave Krystal the district manager’s phone number. Krystal called the district manager on November 8 and says it was like talking to a friend. She describes the conversation as extremely casual and that the district manager explained he hadn’t been listening to his voicemails because he was dealing with a medical emergency.

“I was frustrated that I wasn’t getting any assistance, everyone was just sending me along to different people,” said Krystal.

She says she took videos and photos of the cup with the receipts to help solve the problem.

After feeling dismissed by managers and after not hearing a response from corporate, Krystal took to social media.

“My intent was to provide them to management to show them what happened, but it’s been a constant runaround, so that’s why I posted on social media,” said Krystal. “It shouldn’t take 5, 6 phone calls and 6,7 social media posts for me to get a valid answer.”

Krystal also emailed the franchise owner on November 5 and did not receive a response.

On November 14, WIS contacted corporate, the restaurant, and the district manager.

A voicemail was left on the corporate line.

When the restaurant was called and a comment was requested, a person who claimed to be the manager hung up the phone.

The district manager referred the voicemail to the franchise owner who called WIS and said Krystal had been called several times throughout the week and voicemails were left for her and she had not responded.

Krystal says this is not true.

She sent a video of her call logs between her phone and the district manager. All four calls were on November 8 and range in length from 2 seconds to one minute. She had not been contacted by the franchise owner until after WIS contacted him on November 14.

The franchise owner sent a call log showing four calls to and from Krystal, but after clarification, the calls were found to be from the district manager, not from the franchise owner’s phone. These were the same four calls Krystal sent records for from November 8.

There is no proof the franchise owner contacted Krystal before November 14 after WIS contacted him.

The franchise owner went on to say Krystal had been ‘not compliant and disrespectful’ which is why he had to get involved.

Krystal says she felt physically ill after ingesting the drink with receipts in it. She says she experienced vomiting from the drink and from being emotionally disturbed by the incident.

She says she did not seek medical attention for her illness because she was worried about finances.

Krystal says she had not been offered a refund before she was contacted Sunday by the franchise owner.

The franchise owner confirmed to WIS that the employee found responsible was caught on surveillance camera putting receipts in the drink before it was filled with soda. He says the employee has since been fired.

