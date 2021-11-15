SkyView
Columbia Police Department searching for “armed and dangerous” domestic violence suspect

A man accused of repeatedly physically assaulting a 21-year-old woman in a North Columbia home on Nov. 10 is wanted by the Columbia Police Department.(Columbia Police Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of repeatedly physically assaulting a 21-year-old woman in a North Columbia home on Nov. 10 is wanted by the Columbia Police Department.

The Columbia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is actively searching for Michael James Johnson, III, 20.

Deputies say Johnson threatened his victim at gunpoint and prevented her from escaping the scene Wednesday.

According to police, the victim suffered injuries to her face and body. She was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Investigators say Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s location are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.

