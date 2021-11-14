SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gucci, Xbox to sell $10,000 special edition consoles

Gucci is selling a special edition Xbox for $10,000.
Gucci is selling a special edition Xbox for $10,000.(Source: Gucci/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Luxury brand Gucci is teaming up with Microsoft to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Together, they are releasing a special edition Xbox Series X.

It will only set you back $10,000, but it includes an Xbox Ultimate Game Pass.

The bundle will come with a console, two wireless controllers and a fashionable carrying case.

Gucci laser-etched the console with its iconic Rhombi design.

The company said the pattern alludes to both the initials of Guccio Gucci and the shorthand for “good game.”

The case is designed to be on the go, with dedicated space for both controllers and the Xbox.

Gucci plans to sell 100 units through its flagship stores. You can get yours starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kershaw County deputies were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 after...
‘I just want to know why:’ Camden community mourns loss of 33-year-old to gun violence
The two SEC teams have mirrored each other’s seasons very closely thus far.
Battle of Columbia: Gamecocks comeback falls short vs. Missouri Tigers
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
Pedestrian killed in Columbia hit-and-run
64-year-old pedestrian killed in downtown Columbia hit-and-run, police looking for suspect
Kenneth Lewis Trogdon, 36, followed the ride service driver into a hotel parking lot in an act...
Ride service driver shot, dash camera footage used to make arrest

Latest News

Politically divided Michigan stands to benefit from the infrastructure bill.
Biden to sell infrastructure bill in politically divided Michigan
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, still best known as “Mayor Pete,” is a newcomer...
Buttigieg’s star rises as $1 trillion Biden agenda shifts toward him
wis
FIRST ALERT- Morning lows in the 30s for most of this week
In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending...
Queen Elizabeth sprains back, misses war memorial service