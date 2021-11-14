FIRST ALERT- Warming up this week, still looking at cool mornings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are staying dry for the next couple of days. Temps will be warming up too.

First Alert Headlines

-We’ve got low 60s today with sunny skies.

-Lows tonight dip into the low to mid 30s which will bring patchy frost to the area once again.

-Temps climb into the 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

-There’s a brief shower chance Thursday, right now it’s just a 20% shot.

Temps cool off for the weekend with temps topping off in the low 60s to upper 50s.

First Alert Summary

High pressure sits to our southwest and there’s a cool airmass over the region today. This means temps will be below average with highs in the low 60s. Skies are sunny throughout the day.

Tonight temps dip down into the mid to low 30s. This will lead to some patchy frost for the region. Lows are down to 36.

High pressure moves east of the area Tuesday and this helps warm us into the low 70s by the afternoon with sunny skies.

The southern flow continues into Wednesday, and that warms us up to 75. Skies are sunny.

A cold front approaches Thursday. The front is rather moisture-starved. This means it only brings a 20% chance of showers to the region. Before the front gets here temps are rather warm. Lows are near 50 in the morning and highs reach the upper 70s by the afternoon.

The front passes and we see cooler weather Friday. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 60s with sunny skies as high pressure builds once again.

Forecast Update

Today: Sunny skies with temps in the low 60s.

Tuesday: More sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunshine again with warmer temps in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There’s a 20% chance of a brief shower.

Friday: Sunny skies with cooler temps in the low 60s.

Saturday: Cooler with highs in the upper 50s and mostly sunny skies.

