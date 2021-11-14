FIRST ALERT- Morning lows in the 30s for most of this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

-Sunday starting very cold with clear skies

-Highs will remain cool in the low 60s for a few days and reach the 70s by midweek

-We will start every morning in the 30s until Thursday when clouds arrive

-We still have 16 days until the end of Hurricane Season 2021

First Alert Summary

We are expecting to start the workweek off with morning lows in the 30s and daytime highs in the 60s.

High pressure will keep quiet conditions around and start a warming trend at the end of the week

Our next best chance of rain will arrive over the weekend, and we need the rain as a few of our counties have entered the first stage of drought

Conditions are quiet in the tropics, but we will continue to watch the Atlantic until the end of the season

Forecast Update

Sunday: Temps in the low 60smainly sunny skies

Monday: Sunny skies with temps in the low 60s

Tuesday: More sunshine with highs in the upper 60s

Wednesday: Sunshine again with warmer temps in the mid 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy again with cooler temps in the low 60s

