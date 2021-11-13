SkyView
SC couples journey to adoption

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One S.C. couple, Averie and Chad Cudd have been battling infertility for years.

This year, they decided to pursue adoption.

It’s National Adoption Month, and an organization called Fund the Nations is paying the fees for one family from anywhere in the U-S to adopt a child.

The campaign sells t-shirts and sweatshirts and each one counts as a vote.

The couple with the most votes by Tuesday at 1 a.m. gets up to $30,000 for their adoption.

To vote, visit the FundtheNations website.

