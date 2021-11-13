‘I just want to know why:’ Camden community mourns loss of 33-year-old to gun violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 33-year-old mother leaves behind four children after she was gunned down in her car in the parking lot of Gadget’s of Camden early Thursday morning.

Kershaw County deputies were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving reports of shots fired.

Three people were injured and Sinteria Harris was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds to her body.

The community is left reeling and family members wonder why 46-year-old Allen Adame began firing shots.

“Shock. I mean, it’s hard to wrap your mind around it and to think that something like that could happen here,” said Gadget’s owner David Franklin.

Sinteria and her sister, Destini Roach, are regulars at the sports bar and restaurant that’s described as having a ‘family environment.’

“Get a burger and drink and see some people you know. A lot of people know a lot of people here,” said Franklin who has owned the restaurant for eight years.

Adame was a customer employees and regulars hadn’t seen before.

He was found by deputies nearby the scene shortly after the report was called into deputies. He’s facing one felony murder charge, three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He appeared in bond court Friday at the Kershaw County Detention Center where the judge denied bond for the three counts of attempted murder. A $20,000 cash surety bond was granted for the weapon charge. The murder case is being deferred to the circuit court.

“Knowing that he took her life and he’s in there, it gives me a little peace, you know?” said Roach.

The Camden Police Department is continuing the investigation with the help of SLED.

Law enforcement is still working to learn a motive as Sinteria’s sister is left wondering.

“I just want to know why. Why. Why her. She just didn’t deserve it. It just doesn’t make any sense,” said Roach. “She was a loving person, sweetheart, she most definitely did not deserve what happened to her.”

Gadget’s of Camden closed Thursday and reopened Friday with a memorial for Sinteria at the front of the parking lot.

Friends, family, and community members stopped by to leave balloons and gifts and wish the family well.

“It’s affected so many people in so many different ways. It’s a tragedy and it was senseless, and nobody can understand it. I can’t understand it,” said Franklin.

Franklin says he and his staff are planning a permanent memorial to honor Sinteria.

