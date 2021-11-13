SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia City Council At-Large candidates join WIS ahead of runoff election

The two candidates discussed their top priorities as At-Large members.
The two candidates discussed their top priorities as At-Large members.(KSLA)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia City Council At-Large candidates Tyler Bailey and Aditi Bussells joined WIS on Friday.

The two candidates discussed why they have chosen politics, their top priorities as At-Large members, specific goals they wish to accomplish, and well why they believed they would be effective councilmembers.

Aditi Bussells’s sit down with WIS:

Tyler Bailey’s sit down with WIS:

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County
Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County
Allen Adame
One dead in Camden bar shooting, two injured
Residents of the neighborhood are upset as nothing has been done.
Trash overtakes Columbia home, county says clean-up is on the way
Pedestrian killed in Columbia hit-and-run
64-year-old pedestrian killed in downtown Columbia hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
State Sen. Hugh Leatherman dies at 90
at-large
VIDEO: Columbia City Council At-Large candidates
at-large
VIDEO: Columbia City Council At-Large Candidates
mayor
VIDEO: Columbia mayoral race headed to runoff