Battle of Columbia: Gamecocks trail Missouri at half

The two SEC teams have mirrored each other’s seasons very closely thus far.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, M.O. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks trail the Missouri Tigers at the half in Columbia, Missouri. Both teams’ eye-a-bowl game in the critical SEC rivalry matchup.

The two teams have mirrored each other’s seasons closely thus far. Both were blown out by Tennessee and Texas A&M but played Kentucky well in tough losses.

The battle of Columbia should prove to be a good one with the teams having about a 50% win percentage heading into the game, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

The game began with back-to-back interceptions on consecutive possessions by both teams. After the defensive wake-up call, the Gamecock offense got rolling with the ground game. Kevin Harris eventually punched in a 1-yard touchdown. Gamecocks led early 7-0.

The Tigers answered the call in the second on a good-looking 12-play, five-minute drive. Connor Bazelak topped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown toss to Daniel Parker Jr. to tie the game at seven all.

Missouri didn’t stop there.

With their foot on the gas pedal, Bazelak took advantage of broken zone coverage. He connected with Mookie Cooper on a 60-yard touchdown over the top of the South Carolina safeties. Missouri took their first lead of the game, 14-7.

Much like Missouri, the Gamecocks had an answer. On a third and nine, Jason Brown completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Josh Vann. That tied the game once again at 14 with about four minutes in the second quarter.

Missouri stayed aggressive, calling timeouts to get the ball back before the half and it worked in their favor. On the first play of the drive, Bazelak completed a 47-yard pass to D’ionte Smith, putting them in field goal range.

The Gamecocks held strong ended Missouri’s drive in a field goal. The Tigers lead 17-14 at the half.

