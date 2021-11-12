SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Settlement reached in lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper

Lawyers representing the family of Alex Murdaugh’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield...
Lawyers representing the family of Alex Murdaugh’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield announced on Thursday afternoon that a settlement has been reached between her family and Palmetto State Bank.(Larry Blackmer/Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers representing the family of Alex Murdaugh’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield announced on Thursday afternoon that a settlement has been reached between her family and Palmetto State Bank.

Lawyers Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, who represent Satterfield’s estate, say a representative with the bank, identified as Chad Westendorf, was the person who represented the estate when a 2018 death settlement for $505,000 was reached, and that money was never seen by Satterfield’s sons.

The lawyers said the representative should have been a family attorney; Westendorf had been named in a lawsuit involving the bank but was later removed as a defendant.

Bland and Richter say the bank never handled the settlement nor was it responsible for Murdaugh’s alleged actions.

“Palmetto State Bank and its board of directors made the business decision to prioritize ending this matter for the mutual benefit of Ms. Satterfield’s sons, its customers and shareholders, and the Hampton community at large,” a statement from Bland and Richter reads. “The Satterfield family appreciates Palmetto State Bank’s decision, agrees that it has acted responsibly and confirms that Palmetto State Bank continues to be a good corporate citizen in Hampton County and throughout South Carolina.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County
Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County
Allen Adame
One dead in Camden bar shooting, two injured
Residents of the neighborhood are upset as nothing has been done.
Trash overtakes Columbia home, county says clean-up is on the way
Murray Glenn, with the Solicitor’s Office, said Imhotep O. Norman, 28, pleaded guilty of...
Spartanburg man left toddler to die in burning car while running from police

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
State Sen. Hugh Leatherman dies at 90
Pedestrian killed in Columbia hit-and-run
Pedestrian killed in downtown Columbia hit-and-run
William Ryan Looper (left) and Jessica Smith (right).
Deputies: S.C. man pleads guilty after girlfriend’s son ‘brutally sexually molested’ before death
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Skies clear up and we stay mild today; cooling off this weekend
mayor
VIDEO: Columbia mayoral race headed to runoff