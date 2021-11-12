SkyView
Ride service driver shot, dash camera footage used to make arrest

Kenneth Lewis Trogdon, 36, followed the ride service driver into a hotel parking lot in an act...
Kenneth Lewis Trogdon, 36, followed the ride service driver into a hotel parking lot in an act of road rage around 1 a.m., deputies said.
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An arrest has been made after a Columbia man is accused of shooting a ride service driver Friday.

Kenneth Lewis Trogdon, 36, followed the ride service driver into a hotel parking lot in an act of road rage around 1 a.m., deputies said.

He has been charged with attempted murder, shooting into a vehicle, and other gun charges, police said.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident when the ride service driver was able to drive to a gas station and call for help near the Bush River Road area.

The victim was shot in the arm after Trogdon followed his car into the parking lot.

Deputies found Trogdon’s car at a hotel on Zimalcrest Drive patrolling the area.

The ride service driver had a dash camera, which helped police identity Trogdon’s car.

“You can also hear gunshots on the video,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Investigators say the ride service driver has been treated and was released from the hospital Friday morning.

He was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.

