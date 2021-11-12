Pig blocks traffic in York County, breaks trailer while being taken home.

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two lanes in York County were closed Friday morning after being blocked by a large pig.

The incident happened at Old York Road and Earnest Drive.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office made sure that little piggy, later identified as Papa Pig, was safe until its owner could pick it up.

The owners picked Papa Pig up and loaded him into a trailer, which then broke.

YCSO’s mounted patrol had to load the pig into a horse trailer to get him home.

Mounted Patrol Commander Mark McCarter wrangled the pig in less than three minutes.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

