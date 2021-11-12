Pig blocks traffic in York County, breaks trailer while being taken home.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two lanes in York County were closed Friday morning after being blocked by a large pig.

The incident happened at Old York Road and Earnest Drive.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office made sure that little piggy, later identified as Papa Pig, was safe until its owner could pick it up.

The owners picked Papa Pig up and loaded him into a trailer, which then broke.

YCSO’s mounted patrol had to load the pig into a horse trailer to get him home.

Mounted Patrol Commander Mark McCarter wrangled the pig in less than three minutes.

UPDATE: Papa Pig was wrangled up in less than three minutes by our Mounted Patrol Commander Mark McCarter. Mr. Pig is safely out of the road and on his way home. #Traffic #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/YXxica1GWR — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 12, 2021

