Pedestrian killed in Columbia hit-and-run

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run in Columbia.

The incident happened Friday morning around 2:30 on Gervais Street between Gadsden and Lincoln Streets, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The victim died on the scene. The driver is still on the run, according to police.

The road was set to be opened before heavy traffic would be hitting the area.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

