First Alert Forecast: Tracking cooler weather and some patchy frost for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some cooler weather for your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see clear skies and chilly conditions. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

· We’re cooling down for your weekend.

· Sunny, breezy weather is expected Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Lows will be in the 30s.

· By Sunday morning, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s, we could see some areas of patchy frost. By afternoon, highs will be in the lower 60s. We’ll see sunshine.

· Early next week, we’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s. Most of the week will feature sunshine.

· Highs will climb back into the low to mid 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday, expect clear skies in the Midlands. It’s going to be a chilly night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

We’re tracking cooler weather for your weekend. In fact, it will be cold enough for patchy frost by Sunday morning!

On Saturday, we’ll see sunshine. It will be breezy, too. Winds will blow in from the west-northwest around 10-15 mph. Highs will climb into the upper 60s. Lows will fall into the low to mid 30s.

For Sunday morning, bundle up! Temperatures will start the day in the low to mid 30s, cold enough to see some patchy frost here and there. Make sure you care for the pets, the plants and your elderly neighbors.

By Sunday afternoon, high temperatures climb into the lower 60s under sunny skies.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday under sunny skies.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will be in the mid 60s with more sunshine.

By Wednesday and Thursday, highs will climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible late next week into next weekend.

Tonight: Clear and Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible.

Sunday: Patchy AM Frost. Sunny & Cool. Morning temps in the low to mid 30s. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny Skies. Even Cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Sunny Skies. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low 60s.

