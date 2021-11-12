SkyView
Families Helping Families 2021: Goal to help 3,500 families across the Midlands

Families Helping Families
Families Helping Families(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For 30 years, Families Helping Families has helped ease the burden of thousands of families in need by providing gifts, clothing, food, and other essentials at Christmas.

The goal this year is to help 3,500 families across the Midlands.

Families are referred to Families Helping Families by social service organizations and schools as having needs beyond their own staff’s ability to help.

For various reasons, these families find themselves needing help. For many, a constant lack of food in the home may affect the overall health of the family.

To adopt a family, you can call 803-779-4875 or visit fhfmidlands.com.

