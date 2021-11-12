Clarendon officials search for missing teen
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County officials are looking for a missing teen girl.
Dawn Marie Johns, 17, was last seen Thursday morning around 8:30 walking away from the FE Dubose campus on Sumter Highway, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department.
Dawn was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and gray jacket. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
If you have any information, call the CCSO at 803-435-4414.
