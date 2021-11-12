Cayce pedestrian killed in hit and run identified

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The victim of a Cayce hit-and-run on Thursday has been identified.

According to the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, the pedestrian killed around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Frink Street, Cayce, was John Wesley Butler, 64.

The coroner said Butler was walking across the roadway before being struck by a car that did not stop. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

Witnesses state they saw a vehicle drive away toward Charleston Highway after hitting Butler. Surveillance footage is being reviewed and evidence was collected at the scene by the Cayce Police Department.

The Cayce Police Department is asking for the community’s help with this investigation. Anyone with information can call crime stoppers at 888CRIMESC. Anonymous tips could result in a cash reward.

