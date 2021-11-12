Cayce PD investigating fatal hit-and-run

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is investigating a vehicle hit-and-run that left a Cayce man dead on Thursday.

Officers say the hit-and-run occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 Block of Frink Street near 12th Street.

Witnesses state they saw a man walking when an SUV-type vehicle hit him and fleed the scene toward Charleston Highway.

The Cayce Police Department and EMS responded to the scene.

Investigators from the Cayce Police Department are interviewing witnesses, reviewing video surveillance footage, and collecting evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information should call crime stoppers at 888CRIMESC.

An anonymous tip could result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.