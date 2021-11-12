SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘Endangered missing child alert’ issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11 in Canton,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11 in Canton, Ohio.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:26 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (Gray News) - Ohio has issued an endangered missing child alert for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11, in Canton, Ohio.

Ana has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3′9″ and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and rainbow-colored pants.

Ana is believed to be Jonathan Stinnett, 36.

Stinnett has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′10″ and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve maroon t-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe they may be in a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar van with Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Jackson Township Police Department in Ohio at 1-330-831-6264.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County
Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
Allen Adame
One dead in Camden bar shooting, two injured
Residents of the neighborhood are upset as nothing has been done.
Trash overtakes Columbia home, county says clean-up is on the way
Murray Glenn, with the Solicitor’s Office, said Imhotep O. Norman, 28, pleaded guilty of...
Spartanburg man left toddler to die in burning car while running from police

Latest News

The defense rests in the Rittenhouse trial.
The defense rests in the Rittenhouse trial, closing arguments expected Monday
mayor
VIDEO: Columbia mayoral race headed to runoff
Graeme Edge, drummer for The Moody Blues, waves on the red carpet before the Rock & Roll Hall...
Moody Blues drummer, co-founder Graeme Edge dies at 80
In this combination of photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Freedom from court could be imminent for Britney Spears