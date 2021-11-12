64-year-old pedestrian killed in downtown Columbia hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run in Columbia.

The incident happened Friday morning around 2:30 in the 800 block of Gervais Street, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at about 3 a.m.

The victim, a 64-year-old man died on the scene. The driver left the scene traveling west, according to police.

Investigators are reviewing the surveillance and will release a photo of the car as soon as possible.

According to police, the pedestrian was unlawfully in the road when the collision happened and was not wearing reflective clothing.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.