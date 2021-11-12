SkyView
64-year-old pedestrian killed in downtown Columbia hit-and-run

Pedestrian killed in Columbia hit-and-run
Pedestrian killed in Columbia hit-and-run
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run in Columbia.

The incident happened Friday morning around 2:30 in the 800 block of Gervais Street, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at about 3 a.m.

The victim, a 64-year-old man died on the scene. The driver left the scene traveling west, according to police.

Investigators are reviewing the surveillance and will release a photo of the car as soon as possible.

According to police, the pedestrian was unlawfully in the road when the collision happened and was not wearing reflective clothing.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

