‘We’re so grateful and thankful’: Grand Strand Marine veteran receives mortgage-free home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Retired United States Marines SSG. Eric Fisher and his family received the keys to their new mortgage-free home Thursday in Myrtle Beach.

Fisher dreamed of serving in the military as a child, and once he got to high school and saw the recruiters, he knew he wanted to be a United States Marine. He enlisted in 2007, serving for almost 10 years - including deployments to Kuwait, Afghanistan and Bahrain.

Fisher and his wife, Breanna, and their two children were surprised in June with the news they were receiving the new mortgage-free home at a special groundbreaking ceremony at the homesite. They believed they were taking part in the initial interview process with Operation Finally Home and Lennar.

“We could not have done any of this without you guys, we’re so grateful and thankful,” Breanna said.

After a nearly decade-long career, Eric was medically retired following bouts with migraines resulting from traumatic brain injuries, severe post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety he’d contracted during combat tours.

While his goal was to stay in the military for 20 years, Breanna would say, “God had other plans.”

For his service, Eric received two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, a Presidential Unit Citation Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, three Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, a National Defense Service Medal and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal, among other accolades.

Dozens of the family’s new neighbors lined the streets to welcome them home along with workers from Operation Finally Home and Lennar.

The two groups love partnering up to say thank you to the men and women who gave their all fighting for this country and our freedom.

“Without you, we wouldn’t have this great country and it’s a little torn and tattered these days, but it’s days like this that remind us and allow us to do things like this,” said Fred Rothman, COO of Lennar.

As they cut the ribbon and walk through the door of the new home Fisher was overcome with emotion, reminded of that young kid who wanted nothing more than to join Marines and serve his country.

“I see some of you are still active duty here in uniform, the sacrifice you made they don’t go unnoticed, because for a long time I thought they did and this is a blessing to us and thank you,” said Fisher.

The Fishers moved to Myrtle Beach in 2017 so Eric could attend Coastal Carolina University. He’s currently enrolled in CCU’s professional golf management program with plans to help veterans cope with anxiety by playing golf.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.