Trash overtakes Columbia home, county says clean-up is on the way

By Lauren Adams
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Trash has overtaken the front yard of a northeast Columbia home.

Residents of the neighborhood are upset as nothing has been done.

People who live in the neighborhood say there was always trash in the yard, but it got worse about a month ago when the homeowner, who lives in Texas, found squatters living inside the home and forced them out.

Afterward, the homeowner put all of their stuff on the front lawn.

About two weeks ago -- the public works department posted a notice on the door deeming it a public nuisance and said the owner had two weeks to clean it up or the county would do it themselves and bill the homeowner.

Neighbors say so far... the county nor the owner have touched it.

“Winter is coming,” one neighbor said. “You are going to see rats and who knows what living in there. Bugs and I don’t want it to blow up and down the street. I’ve had to put trash back on the pile.”

People have been driving by to look at the pile of garbage generated.

Neighbors also say the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has been driving by on a regular basis to monitor the house.

WIS talked to the county and they say the trash will be picked up on Friday beginning at 9 a.m.

The county says it’s taken so long because they have to give the homeowner time to clean it up before the county performs clean-up services.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

