One dead in Camden bar shooting, two injured

Sinteria A. Harris’, 33, body was found with several gunshot wounds, according to the Camden Police Department.(WILX)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A woman was found dead in her vehicle outside of a Camden business Thursday morning.

Sinteria A. Harris’s, 33, body was found with several gunshot wounds, according to the Camden Police Department.

Officials were sent to the scene around 1:41 a.m. after hearing reports of shots being fired at Gadgets of Camden, a sports bar and grill.

Two other victims left the scene in a car before calling 911, according to Camden PD. One was grazed by a bullet, and the other sustained a minor injury from glass shards. Deputies say the suspect shot at their car windows.

One additional victim was able to flee the scene on foot and call 911.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect’s vehicle minutes after fleeing the location.

Alan Martin Adame, 46, was taken into custody. KCSO say Adame was a customer of the bar. The motive for the shooting is still unknown at this time.

Adame is charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers do not believe the victims or suspect knew each other.

