One injured after car slams into post office in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle crashed into the Little River post office Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the accident in the 4200 block of North Horseshoe Road at 12:25 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials say one person was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with injuries.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are at the scene and are investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

