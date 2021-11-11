SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Nurse wins $200K just hours into retirement after working on front lines of pandemic

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A woman who had worked as a front-line nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic won big in the Kentucky Lottery on the first day of her retirement.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the nurse recently decided to retire after 36 years on the job.

Just hours into her first day of retirement, she won $200,000 on a scratch-off ticket, WKYT reported.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at a Double Kwik convenience store in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

The woman scratched off the ticket at the store and discovered she’d matched the number 20 on the last row. She then scratched off the prize amount below the number, revealing the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

The nurse decided to take a lump sum of $142,000 after taxes.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of gun with apple and pencil.
Midlands student charged with carrying firearm on school grounds
File Photo of Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Family sentenced after scheme to defraud SC Medicaid of more than $3 million
Deputies say the homicide occurred on Gaines Church Road near Highway 97 in Camden.
KCSO: One dead on side of road in Kershaw Co.
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Murdaugh denied bond after judge reviews psychiatric evaluation
Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested
Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested

Latest News

FILE - South African Deputy President F.W. de Klerk, right, and South African President Nelson...
South Africa’s last apartheid president F. W. de Klerk dies
Deputies say the homicide occurred on Gaines Church Road near Highway 97 in Camden.
KCSO: One dead on side of road in Kershaw Co.
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers
FILE - President Joe Biden discussed infrastructure and his agenda in a stop in Baltimore on...
Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Showers today with mild temps; cool, dry, and breezy for the weekend