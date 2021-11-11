Make your shopping list for the upcoming Trinity Bazaar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Back in 1948, the first Trinity Bazaar took place offering up goods that were treasured by families. The Trinity Bazaar is still going strong and is this Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

Carol Britton and Claudia Guignard are two of the chairwomen of this year’s bazaar. They joined WIS TV Midday to show some of the goods that will be up for sale and/or auction this weekend.

The 73rd Annual Trinity Bazaar, a huge family-friendly autumn event, is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bazaar is both inside and on the grounds of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral which is located at 1100 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia.

Enjoy hand-crafted items, gifts, plants, furniture, food, and much more. The proceeds go to help numerous organizations in the greater Columbia area.Learn more at https://www.trinitysc.org/bazaar.

