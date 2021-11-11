SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Make your shopping list for the upcoming Trinity Bazaar

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Back in 1948, the first Trinity Bazaar took place offering up goods that were treasured by families. The Trinity Bazaar is still going strong and is this Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

Carol Britton and Claudia Guignard are two of the chairwomen of this year’s bazaar. They joined WIS TV Midday to show some of the goods that will be up for sale and/or auction this weekend.

The 73rd Annual Trinity Bazaar, a huge family-friendly autumn event, is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bazaar is both inside and on the grounds of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral which is located at 1100 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia.

Enjoy hand-crafted items, gifts, plants, furniture, food, and much more. The proceeds go to help numerous organizations in the greater Columbia area.Learn more at https://www.trinitysc.org/bazaar.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

File photo of gun with apple and pencil.
Midlands student charged with carrying firearm on school grounds
File Photo of Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Family sentenced after scheme to defraud SC Medicaid of more than $3 million
Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County
Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Murdaugh denied bond after judge reviews psychiatric evaluation
Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested
Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested

Latest News

University of South Carolina
Life lessons for leaders on all levels
Make your shopping list for the upcoming Trinity Bazaar
Make your shopping list for the upcoming Trinity Bazaar
Life lessons for leaders on all levels
Life lessons for leaders on all levels
VFW aims to teach younger generation to appreciate veterans
LIVE: Columbia’s Veterans Day Parade