Local couple shares their adoption journey during National Adoption Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - November marks national adoption month. And in less than two weeks, day-long hearings in four judicial circuits across South Carolina will finalize adoptions for more than 50 kids.

One local family says that day can’t come soon enough.

Nick and Jennifer Brigham have been fostering to adopt two-year-old Amy for just over a year and will be among the parents whose adoption is finalized by the state on November 22.

“I don’t think we remember what life was like without her,” Jennifer said. “I really don’t. It was boring.”

“And it’s really going to be a big relief November 22 because we’ve fostered her for a year, and we’re just so ready to have it official because she’s been a part of our family since she moved in here,” Nick said.

The Brighams are high school sweethearts. They had always wanted two children, but due to complications during the birth of her first child, Jennifer could not have any more children. Their adoption journey began with the South Carolina Department of Social Services shortly after that in 2014.

Through a process that they say required great patience at times, it wasn’t until November of last year when their caseworker gave them a call that changed their lives.

“Everybody says she’s so fortunate to be here, but we’re the fortunate ones,” Jennifer said. “We’re the blessed ones here.”

After waiting for years, everything came together in a matter of days. The couple had just gotten out of quarantine on a Tuesday, and by Friday welcomed Amy into their home. Their foster license wasn’t approved until just before the caseworker arrived from the foster home with Amy.

“So that was a scramble to get that license approved by the time our caseworker got her to us, and then also we were trying to put a crib together for that night because we have a 10-year-old so we didn’t have a crib,” Nick said. “We didn’t have anywhere for her to sleep, but we had a plan and we got it done just in time.”

Nick said since the day she came into their home it felt right.

“After the first night, when she woke up the next morning she ran out and said ‘Mommy’ immediately,” Jennifer said. “And it was just I don’t know, like I said whirlwind of emotions, up and down and all around, kind of like a ‘pinch me is this too good to be true?’”

The Brighams said the connection Amy had with them, their son Nolan and even dog Biscuit was instantaneous. In the eyes of Nolan, Amy can do no wrong, Jennifer said.

Amy cheers on Nolan during baseball games, and the two enjoy riding bikes together, playing with the dog, and swimming.

“It’s perfect,” Jennifer said. “She’s the perfect piece to the puzzle. We didn’t even know we were missing it really and truthfully and it’s been a transition I think more for Nick I than it has been for the kids. The kids have been great, but Nick and I are like, ‘Woah, two kids this is a lot.’ But that’s what we always wanted.”

They encourage those looking for more information on the adoption process to take the first step and do some research.

“Trust the process,” Jennifer said. “Be patient.”

“It takes a while, but it’s worth it,” Nick added.

DSS officials say there are currently 168 children in the state’s foster care system that are awaiting permanent homes. 118 of these children are between the ages of 10 and 17, representing one of the agency’s greatest areas of need.

“Adoption is important for us all the time and the biggest and the greatest need that we’re looking for is for sibling groups, our older youth, and medically fragile children,” Danielle Jones, DSS Public Information Coordinator, said.

For more information on the adoption process, DSS says to visit its website or that of Heartfelt Calling. This organization is the first point of contact for any South Carolina family hoping to become licensed as a foster home or approved to adopt.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.