Life lessons for leaders on all levels

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leadership is the theme at the University of South Carolina as the Center for Executive Succession will sponsor the fifth annual Leadership Legacy Award. The distinguished award recognizes a CEO who has built a legacy of leadership in his or her organization.

Patrick Wright is the director of the Center for Executive Succession at the Darla Moore School of Business - the sponsor for Tuesday’s upcoming event. He joined WIS TV Midday to talk about building a legacy of leadership talent today for strong leaders tomorrow.

The 2021 Leadership Legacy Award, sponsored by The Center for Executive Succession, is Tuesday, November 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

It will be held in the W.W. Hootie Johnson Performance Hall, Room 101 in the Darla Moore School of Business on the campus of the University of South Carolina. The business school is at 1014 Greene Street in downtown Columbia. The event is free.

