SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Life lessons for leaders on all levels

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leadership is the theme at the University of South Carolina as the Center for Executive Succession will sponsor the fifth annual Leadership Legacy Award. The distinguished award recognizes a CEO who has built a legacy of leadership in his or her organization.

Patrick Wright is the director of the Center for Executive Succession at the Darla Moore School of Business - the sponsor for Tuesday’s upcoming event. He joined WIS TV Midday to talk about building a legacy of leadership talent today for strong leaders tomorrow.

The 2021 Leadership Legacy Award, sponsored by The Center for Executive Succession, is Tuesday, November 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

It will be held in the W.W. Hootie Johnson Performance Hall, Room 101 in the Darla Moore School of Business on the campus of the University of South Carolina. The business school is at 1014 Greene Street in downtown Columbia. The event is free.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

File photo of gun with apple and pencil.
Midlands student charged with carrying firearm on school grounds
File Photo of Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Family sentenced after scheme to defraud SC Medicaid of more than $3 million
Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County
Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Murdaugh denied bond after judge reviews psychiatric evaluation
Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested
Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested

Latest News

Fall is here! Leaves continue to change colors throughout the Heartland.
Make your shopping list for the upcoming Trinity Bazaar
Make your shopping list for the upcoming Trinity Bazaar
Make your shopping list for the upcoming Trinity Bazaar
Life lessons for leaders on all levels
Life lessons for leaders on all levels
VFW aims to teach younger generation to appreciate veterans
LIVE: Columbia’s Veterans Day Parade