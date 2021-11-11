SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

KCSO investigating homicide in Kershaw Co.

Deputies say the homicide occurred on Gaines Church Road near Highway 97 in Camden.
Deputies say the homicide occurred on Gaines Church Road near Highway 97 in Camden.(WPTA)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide in Kershaw County.

Deputies say the homicide occurred on Gaines Church Road near Highway 97 in Camden.

SLED was called to the crime scene to assist and deputies encourage everyone to avoid the area.

Details remain very limited at this time.

This story will be updated as details become available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

File Photo of Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Family sentenced after scheme to defraud SC Medicaid of more than $3 million
Lexington County Police Department is hoping to identify the individuals involved with the...
Lexington Police Department asking for help to identify shoplifters
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
State suspends license of Midlands teacher accused of having cannabis-infused treats in student prize box
Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested
Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested
File photo of gun with apple and pencil.
Midlands student charged with carrying firearm on school grounds

Latest News

Murray Glenn, with the Solicitor’s Office, said Imhotep O. Norman, 28, pleaded guilty of...
Spartanburg man left toddler to die in burning car while running from police
Residents of the neighborhood are upset as nothing has been done.
Trash overtakes Columbia home, county says clean-up is on the way
Food aisle at Sal's Foods in Allouez.
Americans paying more at the grocery store as inflation surge hits 30-year high
In less than two weeks, day-long hearings in four judicial circuits across South Carolina will...
Local couple shares their adoption journey during National Adoption Month