First Alert Forecast: Tracking scattered showers tonight; sunny & cooler for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunny, cooler weather is on the way to the Midlands.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see a few scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder as a cold front pushes into the state. Rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

· A couple of isolated showers will likely stick around into early Friday morning. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see clearing skies and more sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

· Sunny, breezy weather is expected Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Lows will be in the 30s.

· More sun is expected Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Lows will be in the 30s.

· Early next week, we’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s. Most of the week will feature sunshine.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Thursday night, expect a few scattered showers in the Midlands as a cold front pushes in from the west. A few heavier downpours are possible from time to time. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out overnight either. Rain chances are around 50%.

Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s.

A few showers will likely stick around into early Friday morning. In fact, rain chances are around 20% for now. Otherwise, we’ll see gradual clearing with sunshine mid-morning into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

After the front passes to our east, we’ll see nice, cooler weather for your weekend.

For Saturday, we’ll see sunshine. It will be breezy, too. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Winds will blow in from the west around 10-15 mph.

On Sunday, we’re expecting even cooler weather. Highs will fall into the lower 60s under sunny skies.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday and Tuesday for next week. We’re expecting sunshine.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Friday: Isolated Early Showers (20%). Clearing Skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Sunny Skies. Even Cooler. Highs near 60.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Cool. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

