SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia mayoral candidates outline top priorities ahead of runoff election

Columbia mayoral candidates outline top priorities
Columbia mayoral candidates outline top priorities(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The following statements are from Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann.

The two were asked to outline their top three priorities as mayor. These are their responses (alphabetical order):

Please make sure you scroll all the way through the page breaks to see the full statement for each candidate.

From Tameika Isaac Devine:

From Daniel Rickenmann:

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

File photo of gun with apple and pencil.
Midlands student charged with carrying firearm on school grounds
File Photo of Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Family sentenced after scheme to defraud SC Medicaid of more than $3 million
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Murdaugh denied bond after judge reviews psychiatric evaluation
Deputies say the homicide occurred on Gaines Church Road near Highway 97 in Camden.
KCSO: One dead on side of road in Kershaw Co.
Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested
Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested

Latest News

Steering wheel
S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles brings back in-car driving tests
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Showers today with mild temps; cool, dry, and breezy for the weekend
Murray Glenn, with the Solicitor’s Office, said Imhotep O. Norman, 28, pleaded guilty of...
Spartanburg man left toddler to die in burning car while running from police
Residents of the neighborhood are upset as nothing has been done.
Trash overtakes Columbia home, county says clean-up is on the way