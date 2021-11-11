Chapin High School football player arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old Chapin High School student was arrested Thursday for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with 2nd-degree sexual conduct with a minor. He was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after turning himself in.

Galloway is a senior running back at Chapin High School. He is committed to playing for North Carolina State’s football team in 2022.

Deputies say the alleged incident took place on October 2 in Richland County. Investigators were contacted and began an official investigation on October 8.

Lexington-Richland School District Five says they’re aware of the charges against Galloway. The school district and Chapin High school are cooperating with RCSD in their investigation.

Galloway's bond hearing was held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

