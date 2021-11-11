SkyView
Chapin High School football player arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old Chapin High School student was arrested Thursday for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with 2nd-degree sexual conduct with a minor. He was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after turning himself in.

Galloway is a senior running back at Chapin High School. He is committed to playing for North Carolina State’s football team in 2022.

Deputies say the alleged incident took place on October 2 in Richland County. Investigators were contacted and began an official investigation on October 8.

Lexington-Richland School District Five says they’re aware of the charges against Galloway. The school district and Chapin High school are cooperating with RCSD in their investigation.

Galloway’s bond hearing was held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Lott says the Chapin High School and Lexington-Richland School District 5 have cooperated with the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

