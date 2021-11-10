SkyView
Solicitor’s Office hosts community conversation on gun violence and juvenile crime

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leaders from across the Midlands came together to have a conversation about a major issue in our community -- gun violence.

This comes just one day after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released its 2020 crime report highlighting a number of disturbing trends, including an increase in murders and aggravated assaults.

That data from SLED shows since 2017, the murder rate in Richland County is up 27%.

“Those numbers are sobering, we have also experienced a decade of violent crime levels that are certainly unacceptable,” said Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook.

Holbrook says this is not a one-person issue but one that should concern the entire community.

“We cant individually solve the problem, we can collect and that’s where we get our strength,” he added

A top focus of the forum: keeping guns out of the hands of young people in our community.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the change starts at home with parents talking to their children about making good choices.

“It’s a small number that commits the majority of crimes, that’s who we need to focus on,” said Lott.  “The good kids were not talking about them and there is a lot more good kids than there are bad kids.”

The panel also urged parents and community leaders to keep their kids busy, reach out to their local legislators about funding for community programs, and keep a close eye on kids.

