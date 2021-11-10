Murdaugh denied bond after judge reviews psychiatric evaluation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alex Murdaugh has been denied bond after a judge reviewed his psychiatric evaluation.

A statement from the 14th Judicial Circuit Court said:

After considering the arguments of counsel, the evaluation submitted, pending charges and other investigations, and the apparent character and mental condition of the defendant, the Court finds that the Defendant is a danger both to himself and the community.

Murdaugh is charged with two counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Murdaugh stole $3.4 million in insurance payments that were meant for the sons of his housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died after a fall at the Murdaugh home in February 2016.

The bond hearing was held on October 19 in Richland County, following Murdaugh’s extradition from Orange County, Florida.

Judge Clifton Newman denied Murdaugh’s bond on October 19, citing the need for a psychiatric evaluation.

Attorneys for the Satterfields issued the following statement:

While we have not seen the required psychiatric evaluation of Alex Murdaugh, we really do not need to. Since the original bond hearing Alex Murdaugh has taken financial actions which clearly show that he has no respect for the judicial process, legitimate creditors and victims of his criminal activities and that the ordinary rules do not apply to him.

Alex Murdaugh’s legal team said they’re disappointed in the decision and are looking at their options.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.