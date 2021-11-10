SkyView
Mooresville High School releases students early after apparent suicide on campus, district says

School was released at 9 a.m., and Mooresville Police is at the school investigating
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mooresville High School released students early after an apparent suicide on campus Wednesday morning, the Mooresville Graded School District confirmed to WBTV.

School was released at 9 a.m., and Mooresville Police is at the school investigating.

The district said there is a counseling crisis team on the Magnolia Campus Wednesday for students who need to speak with someone. No other information was provided.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

More resources are available here.

