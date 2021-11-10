SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Money Matters: Choosing a Medicare policy

By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the time of Medicare enrollment, many ask what costs does Medicare not cover.

Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners says Medicare enrollment is an opportunity to get under the government’s medical coverage.

“There are a lot of things that traditional Medicare doesn’t cover,” said Bradley.

Those things include:

  • dental
  • vision
  • prescription drug coverage

Bradley also hinted about supplements that could help with Medicare.

“Picking up additional coverages on things such as dental, prescription drug plans, or vision plans,” Bradley said.

For more information visit www.capitalcityfinancialpartners.com.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Lexington County Police Department is hoping to identify the individuals involved with the...
Lexington Police Department asking for help to identify shoplifters
crime scene tape
Coroner identifies Newberry men as victims in shooting incident
File Photo (Source: Gamecocks Women's Basketball Twitter)
Gamecocks forward suspended for five games
File Photo of Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Family sentenced after scheme to defraud SC Medicaid of more than $3 million
Timothy Jones, Jr. sits in court during a break in the the jury selection process for his death...
SC father set to appeal death sentence Tuesday after murdering his five children

Latest News

Money Matters
Money Matters: Reverse Mortgages
But what about when your child starts asking for loans? Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial...
Money Matters: Lending money to your child
Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners spoke on the difference between term versus...
Money Matters: Choosing a life insurance policy
South Carolina’s average gas price is below the U.S. average at $3.15, according to AAA...
Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon to $3.44