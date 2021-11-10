Money Matters: Choosing a Medicare policy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the time of Medicare enrollment, many ask what costs does Medicare not cover.

Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners says Medicare enrollment is an opportunity to get under the government’s medical coverage.

“There are a lot of things that traditional Medicare doesn’t cover,” said Bradley.

Those things include:

dental

vision

prescription drug coverage

Bradley also hinted about supplements that could help with Medicare.

“Picking up additional coverages on things such as dental, prescription drug plans, or vision plans,” Bradley said.

