Missing Irmo teen found safe
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen missing from Irmo has been found safe.
Brandon Pacheco-Nunez, 15, was reported missing Wednesday after being last seen on Monday around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, he left his residence in the New Friarsgate subdivision to ride the school bus.
Pacheco-Nunez was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes at the time he was last seen. He is approximately 5′10″ and 160 pounds.
A missing person’s report was filed with the Irmo Police Department when Pacheco-Nunez’s mother was notified he did not attend school Monday by Dutch Fork High School.
