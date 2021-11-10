SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Missing Irmo teen found safe

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen missing from Irmo has been found safe.

Brandon Pacheco-Nunez, 15, was reported missing Wednesday after being last seen on Monday around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, he left his residence in the New Friarsgate subdivision to ride the school bus.

Pacheco-Nunez was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes at the time he was last seen. He is approximately 5′10″ and 160 pounds.

A missing person’s report was filed with the Irmo Police Department when Pacheco-Nunez’s mother was notified he did not attend school Monday by Dutch Fork High School.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County
Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County
Allen Adame
One dead in Camden bar shooting, two injured
Residents of the neighborhood are upset as nothing has been done.
Trash overtakes Columbia home, county says clean-up is on the way
Pedestrian killed in Columbia hit-and-run
64-year-old pedestrian killed in downtown Columbia hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) reacts at he is introduced before an NFL football game...
‘Let’s get to work’; Cam Newton talks return, gratitude of being back with the Carolina Panthers
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Skies clear up and we stay mild today; cooling off this weekend
Families Helping Families
Families Helping Families 2021: Goal to help 3,500 families across the Midlands
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
State Sen. Hugh Leatherman dies at 90
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: State Sen. Hugh Leatherman dies at 90