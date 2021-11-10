Midlands student charged with carrying firearm on school grounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Spring Valley High School student was arrested and charged after allegedly having a gun at school.

The incident happened on November 5, a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they got a call to assist a teacher in her classroom.

When the deputy arrived, the teacher showed a post she received stating that there was a gun on campus. During the investigation, the teacher said another post had surfaced showing a video of a student with the gun in hand.

The deputy recognized the bathroom of the school and was able to find out who and where the post came from.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken from his classroom.

Deputies searched his bag but did not find the weapon.

There was no information released on where the weapon was, but the student was charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and carrying a firearm on school grounds, according to RCSD.

The student was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center’s Juvenile section.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.