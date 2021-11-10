SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Midlands student charged with carrying firearm on school grounds

File photo of gun with apple and pencil.
File photo of gun with apple and pencil.(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Spring Valley High School student was arrested and charged after allegedly having a gun at school.

The incident happened on November 5, a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they got a call to assist a teacher in her classroom.

When the deputy arrived, the teacher showed a post she received stating that there was a gun on campus. During the investigation, the teacher said another post had surfaced showing a video of a student with the gun in hand.

The deputy recognized the bathroom of the school and was able to find out who and where the post came from.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken from his classroom.

Deputies searched his bag but did not find the weapon.

There was no information released on where the weapon was, but the student was charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and carrying a firearm on school grounds, according to RCSD.

The student was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center’s Juvenile section.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

File Photo of Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Family sentenced after scheme to defraud SC Medicaid of more than $3 million
Lexington County Police Department is hoping to identify the individuals involved with the...
Lexington Police Department asking for help to identify shoplifters
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
State suspends license of Midlands teacher accused of having cannabis-infused treats in student prize box
Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested
Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested
Crash closes lane in Lexington
Lanes reopen after crash in Lexington

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Showers in the forecast for Veterans Day
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: TBI says they will not give up, warrants executed
Brandon Pacheco-Nunez, 15, was last seen on Monday, November 9 around 7:30 a.m. According to...
Irmo PD searching for missing teen
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is continuing to increase infection rates in our area.
SC reports new 352 COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths Wednesday