First Alert Forecast:Tracking scattered showers for Veterans Day into early Friday; sunny & cooler for the weekend

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Dominic Brown
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few scattered showers for Veterans Day. Then, we’ll see sunshine for your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds in the area.  Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

· We’re tracking rain for Veterans Day.

· A cold front will push through the area Thursday, giving way to a few scattered showers, especially by Thursday afternoon and evening. But a morning sprinkle or shower could develop.  Rain chances are around 40-50%.

· A couple of isolated showers will likely stick around into early Friday morning. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see clearing skies. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

· Sunny, breezy weather is expected Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. More sun is expected Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

· Early next week, we’ll see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, expect increasing clouds in the Midlands in advance of a cold front. We’re expecting a dry night though.  It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The cold front will move through the Midlands on Veterans Day, giving way to a few scattered showers. Rain will likely move into the area by afternoon and evening.  However, we can’t rule out a light shower or sprinkle during the morning hours, so keep that in mind.

A few stronger rain showers could move in as the front crosses the Midlands late Thursday night. A rumble of thunder is possible.

Rain chances are around 40-50% for Thursday. We’ll keep you posted about it.  Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s Thursday afternoon.

A few showers will likely stick around into early Friday morning. In fact, rain chances are around 20% for now. Otherwise, we’ll see gradual clearing. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

After the front passes to our east, we’ll see nice, cool weather for your weekend.

For Saturday, we’ll see sunshine. It will be breezy, too. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

On Sunday, we’re expecting even cooler weather.  Highs will fall into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday and Tuesday for next week.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Veterans Day: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (40-50%). Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Isolated Early Showers (20%). Clearing Skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

