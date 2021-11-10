SkyView
Earthquake reported in Centerville

Multiple news outlets report the U.S. Geological Survey initially registered the Sunday tremor in Fairfield County at 2.2 magnitude, but later edged up the intensity to 2.3.(A.P.)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake has been reported in Centerville.

It happened Tuesday night around 6:38, according to officials from the US Geological Service.

The quake measured in at a 1.5 magnitude.

On November 1, the 7th earthquake in a week to strike Jenkinsville was reported.

The SC Emergency Management Division stated that “swarms” of earthquakes are not uncommon.

There have been 21 earthquakes in the state this year, according to officials.

To see shake reports and the area where the earthquake occurred, click here.

