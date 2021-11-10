Earthquake reported in Centerville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake has been reported in Centerville.

It happened Tuesday night around 6:38, according to officials from the US Geological Service.

The quake measured in at a 1.5 magnitude.

On November 1, the 7th earthquake in a week to strike Jenkinsville was reported.

The SC Emergency Management Division stated that “swarms” of earthquakes are not uncommon.

There have been 21 earthquakes in the state this year, according to officials.

To see shake reports and the area where the earthquake occurred, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.