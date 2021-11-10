SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Cousinard, Leveque Lead Carolina Past Upstate, 78-60

The South Carolina men's basketball team moved to 2-0 Sunday afternoon following a route over...
The South Carolina men's basketball team moved to 2-0 Sunday afternoon following a route over Wyoming at Colonial Life Arena.(South Carolina Gamecocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jermaine Couisnard scored 14 points and made seven assists, Wildens Leveque also scored 14 points with eight rebounds and South Carolina defeated USC-Upstate 78-60 Tuesday night.

Bryson Mozone scored 20 points and Jalen Brazeale added 17 to lead USC-Upstate, which was outrebounded 52-34.

The Spartans made a run early. Mozone hit a 3-pointer, lifting USC-Upstate into a 6-4 lead, and added two more from a distance as he and Jordan Gainey scored 16 points to fashion a 17-8 lead by 12:59 of the first half.

The lead lasted for less than two minutes as South Carolina reeled off the next 10 points, controlling the offensive glass to keep possession.

The larger, stronger Gamecocks were never in jeopardy the rest of the way. They scored 20 points off 20 Upstate turnovers and dominated the offensive glass, 17-3.

The Gamecocks are 84-30 in-season openers, rebounding from last season’s season-opening loss to Liberty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Lexington County Police Department is hoping to identify the individuals involved with the...
Lexington Police Department asking for help to identify shoplifters
crime scene tape
Coroner identifies Newberry men as victims in shooting incident
File Photo (Source: Gamecocks Women's Basketball Twitter)
Gamecocks forward suspended for five games
File Photo of Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Family sentenced after scheme to defraud SC Medicaid of more than $3 million
Timothy Jones, Jr. sits in court during a break in the the jury selection process for his death...
SC father set to appeal death sentence Tuesday after murdering his five children

Latest News

The Gamecocks never trailed in the game, earning an impressive road win in a marquee...
No. 1 South Carolina women beat No. 5 NC State 66-57
They plan to open their 2021-22 campaign on a high note as heavy favorites (94%) according to...
Gamecocks open 2021-22 campaign as heavy favorites against USC Upstate
Gamecocks Dawn Staley coaching from the bench during an exhibition against Benedict.
Gamecocks embrace Top 5 road battle to start season
File Photo (Source: Gamecocks Women's Basketball Twitter)
Gamecocks forward suspended for five games