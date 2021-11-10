SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Arby’s will soon sell fry-flavored vodkas

Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.
Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.(Source: Arby's via Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Arby’s is planning to offer “two delicious and distinctive flavors of vodka” to its 21-and-older fans.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced its new Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.

The limited-edition, 80-proof vodkas are made by Tattersall Distilling “from high-quality potatoes” and are distilled with ingredients that “pay homage” to the “flavor profiles” of the fries, Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands said in a news release.

The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, and the Crinkle Fry Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar, the company said.

The vodkas each cost $59.99, including shipping and handling.

Starting Nov. 18, they’ll be available in limited quantities at ArbysVodka.com for residents of California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo of Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Family sentenced after scheme to defraud SC Medicaid of more than $3 million
Lexington County Police Department is hoping to identify the individuals involved with the...
Lexington Police Department asking for help to identify shoplifters
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
State suspends license of Midlands teacher accused of having cannabis-infused treats in student prize box
Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested
Accused Facebook Marketplace scammer arrested
Crash closes lane in Lexington
Lanes reopen after crash in Lexington

Latest News

There is video that shows the moment 15-year-old Lauryn Ham is hit by another player during a...
Teen sucker punched during basketball game
Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly testified Wednesday that defendant Greg McMichael made...
GRAPHIC: Greg McMichael described Ahmaud Arbery as ‘trapped like a rat’ before slaying, officer says
FILE - Volunteer group leader Bruce Beecham works to sort food items in the Atlanta Community...
US food banks struggle to feed hungry amid surging prices
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
‘Strong’ start to kids COVID-19 vaccine campaign, White House coordinator says
Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl