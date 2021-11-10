SkyView
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia

Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday...
Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday morning.(Source: NCMEC)
By WRDW staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Officials are looking for a 1-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted early Wednesday morning from the city of Clarkston.

Blace Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper and no pants. He was also was wrapped in a blanket, WRDW reported.

He is believed to be traveling with an unknown suspect in a gray 2002 Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate P2722946. A “Tag Applied For” sign should be in the back window of the car.

It is not known where the vehicle was heading.

If you see this vehicle or Blace, call 911, your local law enforcement agency or Clarkston Police Department at (404) 292-9465.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

