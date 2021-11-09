SLED report shows spike in arson in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New data from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shows arson offenses rose dramatically in 2020 after four consecutive years in decline.

SLED tallied 744 offenses over the course of the year, jumping from 613 in 2019. That’s a 21.4 percent jump.

The division published data dating back to 1991, showing the number of arson offenses in the state had been dropping since SLED recorded 708 in 2015.

The report breaks down the crime data by county, and Richland County statistics mirrored the South.

SLED found 53 arson offenses in 2019 and 66 in 2020, representing a 24.5 percent jump.

SLED declined an interview request and a spokesperson said it’s not clear what’s behind the jump in offenses. He did send this statement:

The rise in arson cases along with the drastic rise in murders and aggravated assaults should concern every citizen in South Carolina.

In 2020 SLED arson agents responded to 174 arson calls at the request of law enforcement agencies and fire departments across South Carolina. That is more arson request than any year in the previous decade. SLED arson agents had a 42% clearance rate in 2020 which is double the national average of 19-24%.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Glenn Oxendine oversees the unit which investigates arson.

He said he’s not sure why numbers have jumped locally but anecdotally said relationships are a theme.

“Domestic issues, husband and wife, boyfriend girlfriend type situation. One is leaving the other, and they can’t get along for some reason,” he said.

He said arson cases in the area include cars in addition to buildings. He added investigating arson cases is challenging because often evidence is burned in the fire.

Alleged arson has been an issue in Columbia as recently as October.

The Columbia Police Department arrested a suspect for arson and burglary charges related to a fire on Beaumont Avenue.

Nicole Lavalee owns the home and said she hasn’t been back to it.

WIS covered the story the day after it burned as her husband and daughter attempted to salvage what they could.

“I just, I don’t know. It’s hard to look at the pictures. I had such great memories up there,” she said.

Lavalee said she’s still looking for answers.

“I just have confusion again about, what motivates people to burn down houses?”

The criminal case is still in the early stages.

