SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Plan to line up on the parade route to honor our veterans

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Make plans to wear your red, white, and blue and make your way to downtown Columbia this Thursday for the 43rd annual Veterans Day Parade.

The Veterans Day Parade, known as one of the southeast’s largest Veterans Day parades, will begin at 11 a.m. from the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets.  It will travel southbound on Sumter Street ending at Pendleton Street near the State House.

This year’s grand marshals will be representatives from the South Carolina National Guard.

The Veterans Day Parade is sponsored by the City of Columbia, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina, WIS, USC and Cocky, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Fort Jackson, Year of the Veteran Truck, and the USO.

Susan McPherson, the vice president of Public Polity and Military Affairs with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, along with Kim Mitchell, the special events coordinator for the City of Columbia, joined WIS TV Midday to invite viewers to line the parade route dressed in their patriotic colors.

For more information about the event, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.

If you can’t attend the parade, plan to watch it live on www.wistv.com and our Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Lexington County Police Department is hoping to identify the individuals involved with the...
Lexington Police Department asking for help to identify shoplifters
File Photo (Source: Gamecocks Women's Basketball Twitter)
Gamecocks forward suspended for five games
crime scene tape
Coroner identifies Newberry men as victims in shooting incident
Timothy Jones, Jr. sits in court during a break in the the jury selection process for his death...
SC father set to appeal death sentence Tuesday after murdering his five children
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) held a groundbreaking event Monday for...
SCDOT, Governor McMaster hold groundbreaking on years-long project to improve ‘Malfunction Junction’

Latest News

Plan to line up on the parade route to honor our veterans
Plan to line up on the parade route to honor our veterans
South Carolina mom helps other reduce the risk of pregnancy loss after losing her own daughter
South Carolina mom helps other reduce the risk of pregnancy loss after losing her own daughter
Courtesy: Pixaby
South Carolina mom helps other reduce the risk of pregnancy loss after losing her own daughter
The Garden Club of Columbia says the official state Christmas tree is scheduled to be delivered...
State Christmas tree arrives at the State House