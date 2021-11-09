Plan to line up on the parade route to honor our veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Make plans to wear your red, white, and blue and make your way to downtown Columbia this Thursday for the 43rd annual Veterans Day Parade.

The Veterans Day Parade, known as one of the southeast’s largest Veterans Day parades, will begin at 11 a.m. from the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets. It will travel southbound on Sumter Street ending at Pendleton Street near the State House.

This year’s grand marshals will be representatives from the South Carolina National Guard.

The Veterans Day Parade is sponsored by the City of Columbia, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina, WIS, USC and Cocky, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Fort Jackson, Year of the Veteran Truck, and the USO.

Susan McPherson, the vice president of Public Polity and Military Affairs with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, along with Kim Mitchell, the special events coordinator for the City of Columbia, joined WIS TV Midday to invite viewers to line the parade route dressed in their patriotic colors.

For more information about the event, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.

If you can’t attend the parade, plan to watch it live on www.wistv.com and our Facebook page.

