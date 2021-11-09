SkyView
Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid ruling against Johnson & Johnson

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state’s public nuisance law.

The court ruled in a 5-1 decision that the district court in 2019 was wrong to find that New Jersey-based J&J violated the state’s public nuisance statute. It also rejected the state’s appeal to increase the damage award.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

