Gamecocks open 2021-22 campaign as heavy favorites against USC Upstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Men’s basketball team will play USC Upstate in Columbia Tuesday night for their season opener.

They plan to open their 2021-22 campaign on a high note as heavy favorites (94%) according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

The team must work a little harder in their season opener, however, as senior forward Keyshawn Bryant will be suspended for the first five games of the season due to a violation of athletics department policy.

“I’ve got no complaints whatsoever with this team,” said Martin. “Their competitiveness, their attention to detail. We have some immaturity, but I don’t say that as a negative.”

With a very different roster than last year’s, the Gamecocks will look to mold a team together quickly, starting with Martin’s coaching.

“Understanding when it’s time to laugh and time to demand... it’s a little new for everybody because I’m different than other coaches,” Martin said. “We’re all trying to figure each other out. They’ve been great, I’m excited and we’re going to have a whole lotta fun this season.”

The pair of in-state schools had similar records last year. USC Upstate finished with a 5-18 record while the Gamecocks finished at 6-15. Both teams hope to start their seasons with a much-needed win.

