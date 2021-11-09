SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic

FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral service for his father, the Rev. Billy Graham. Franklin Graham’s surgery involved removing the pericardium. His doctors expect a full recovery.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A spokesman for Franklin Graham says the evangelist underwent a specialized heart surgery to treat a condition which had developed in recent months.

Mark Barber, a spokesman for North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse, said in a news release that Graham successfully underwent the procedure Monday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

The news release said that in recent months, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly.

The surgery involved removing the pericardium, and Graham’s doctors expect a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County Police Department is hoping to identify the individuals involved with the...
Lexington Police Department asking for help to identify shoplifters
File Photo (Source: Gamecocks Women's Basketball Twitter)
Gamecocks forward suspended for five games
crime scene tape
Coroner identifies Newberry men as victims in shooting incident
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) held a groundbreaking event Monday for...
SCDOT, Governor McMaster hold groundbreaking on years-long project to improve ‘Malfunction Junction’
File photo
Three displaced in Lexington County house fire

Latest News

Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Columbia man sentenced to 14 years for narcotics, firearms charges
FILE - Sen. Max Cleland, D-Ga., foreground, raises his hand to the crowd at a campaign rally in...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
US Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus, state TV reports