First Alert Forecast:Tracking a few scattered showers for Veterans Day into early Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prepare for a few showers on Veterans Day. Then, cooler weather moves in.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight will be another chilly one. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

· We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

· We’re tracking rain on Veterans Day this Thursday.

· A cold front will push through the area Thursday, giving way to scattered showers, especially by Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 40-50%.

· A couple of isolated showers will likely stick around into early Friday morning. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see clearing skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.

· Sunny, breezy weather is expected Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. More sun is expected Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

· Early next week, we’ll see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, it will be a chilly one. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Enjoy the sunny, warm weather on Wednesday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in advance of a cold front. Still, Wednesday will be dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The cold front will move through the Midlands on Veterans Day, giving way to a few scattered showers. Rain will likely move into the area by afternoon and evening. However, we can’t rule out a light shower or sprinkle during the morning hours.

A few stronger rain showers could move in as the front crosses the Midlands late Thursday night, so keep that in mind.

Rain chances are around 40-50% for now. We’ll keep you posted about it. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Thursday afternoon.

A few showers will likely stick around into early Friday morning. In fact, rain chances are around 20% for now. Otherwise, we’ll see gradual clearing. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The sun returns Saturday. It will be breezy. Highs will be in the mid 60s Highs will fall into the upper 50s by Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s early next week.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: A Few Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Veterans Day: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40-50%). Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Isolated Early Showers (20%). Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

