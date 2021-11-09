SkyView
Family sentenced after scheme to defraud SC Medicaid of more than $3 million

File Photo of Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family of four was sentenced Tuesday with conspiracy to commit wire fraud after scheming to defraud South Carolina Medicaid of more than $3.6 million.

Tony Lee Covington, 50, Priscilla Covington, 51, Vanessa McPhaul, 56, and Mary Moses Covington, 51, created two companies claiming to provide rehabilitative behavioral services to members of the disabled community, according to U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart.

The companies, Preferred Care Incorporated and Saving Grace Outreach, aimed to aid low-income, disabled people in the state for crisis intervention purposes. They claimed to offer services for people seeking mental health resources.

The companies had fewer than 20 clients but billed South Carolina Medicaid millions of dollars for crisis intervention between 2014 and 2016. The South Carolina Department of Mental Health, on its own, did not bill clients a sum of that amount, according to officials.

During the investigation, clients stated while they did receive some helpful services, they never received any type of crisis intervention from the two companies.

Evidence findings indicated the companies should have been billed approximately $9, but by billing the services as “crisis prevention,” they were paid $67.88 per hour.

“Stealing from agencies that serve those in distress is shameful and illegal,” DeHart said.

Medicaid performed an audit of Preferred Care, first, when the billing issues were originally detected. The family then created Saving Grace Outreach to have another access to the fraudulent dealings, according to officials.

“This Medicaid fraud scheme enabled providers to steal millions of dollars from taxpayers, which means there’s less money available for people who actually need medical care,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

Tony Covington was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison, and his wife, Priscilla Covington was sentenced 39 months in federal prison. Mary Covington Moses was also sentenced to 33 months in federal prison, and Vanessa Covington McPhaul was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison, according to DeHart.

No parole will be offered, and all defendants were ordered to repay $3,647,094.83 in restitution to South Carolina Medicaid.

